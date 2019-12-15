The holiday season is officially in full swing.

And whether you're hosting family and friends or preparing to make the long trek to wherever it is you celebrate, chances are you're looking for just the right music to get you and yours in the spirit. Pop music isn't lacking in the Christmas-inspired section, what with the holiday album a time-honored tradition (and way to make a quick buck). But not all of it is good. That's where we come in.

Welcome to a special Christmas edition of The MixtapE!

Rather than just surrender to the same old songs you've been forced to listen to since childhood, we've come prepared with our favorite 20 or so Christmas songs that will make your playlists full of just the right amount of holiday cheer. From classics like Mariah Carey and Darlene Love to modern originals from Kacey Musgraves and Ariana Grande, plus a few unexpected tracks from the likes of RuPaul and Lady Gaga, there's something for everybody. No lumps of coal in sight, we promise.