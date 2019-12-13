by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 2:37 PM
Bachelor Nation is full of surprises.
On the last season of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron found himself on a fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown. Despite their obvious connection, Hannah admitted that she didn't want to be intimate with Tyler at that point in their relationship.
As Tyler looks back on the scene today, he's still caught off guard by some viewers' reactions.
"She said that she didn't want to have sex, and I was like, 100%. But the response to that was so big, which is scary...No is no," he shared with PAPER magazine. "So it was just honoring her and being true to that."
The reality star added, "This should be normal. We should not even bat an eye at it."
As Bachelorette viewers know, Hannah had Tyler and Jed Wyatt in her final two. She would ultimately pick Jed as the last man standing.
Since the show ended, Tyler has been linked to Gigi Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou. He's also been spotted at more than a few star-studded Hollywood parties. But before you think Tyler is staying in the limelight for good, he made it clear that it's not his intention.
Isaac Anthony @_isaacanthony
"Everything I'm doing right now has a shelf life to it," he shared. "And one day. all this will be a great memory and a great experience, but down the road when I'm 60 years old I still want to have that construction company churning and burning."
Tyler continued, "That's my long-term goal. It's important for me to get going now and build a foundation of that business."
It's also important to give back. Tyler continues his work with ABC Food Tours, a program that aims to feed and educate kids from underserved New York communities.
The importance of giving back stemmed from his parents who "built me on respect."
"Philanthropy [has] always been something that I've seen. My parents, my mom and my dad have been moms and dads for so many people in the community," he shared. "They are always so quick to take someone in or feed them or help them out or take care of them. I always loved that and appreciated that."
Anyone else hoping Tyler returns for Bachelor in Paradise right about now?
