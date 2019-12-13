Bachelor Nation is full of surprises.

On the last season of The Bachelorette, Tyler Cameron found himself on a fantasy suite date with Hannah Brown. Despite their obvious connection, Hannah admitted that she didn't want to be intimate with Tyler at that point in their relationship.

As Tyler looks back on the scene today, he's still caught off guard by some viewers' reactions.

"She said that she didn't want to have sex, and I was like, 100%. But the response to that was so big, which is scary...No is no," he shared with PAPER magazine. "So it was just honoring her and being true to that."

The reality star added, "This should be normal. We should not even bat an eye at it."