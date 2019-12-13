Hulu
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 11:05 AM
Another day, another incredible Reese Witherspoon team-up.
Hulu just released a teaser for Little Fires Everywhere, the upcoming miniseries starring Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, and it consists almost entirely of Witherspoon and Washington exchanging dramatic looks. That's actually exactly what we asked for this holiday season, so we're beyond thrilled.
Little Fires Everywhere is based on the 2017 book of the same name by Celeste Ng and tells the story of "the picture-perfect Richardson family and an enigmatic daughter who upend their lives."
It's set in the late 90s and will explore how much damage secrets can do, what it really means to be a mother, and "the danger in believing that following the rules can avert disaster." Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson, while Washington plays Mia, the single mother who moves into one of Elena's rental properties. Joshua Jackson plays Elena's husband Bill.
The teaser, which you can watch below, gives a sense of the tension between Elena and Mia.
"We all have parts that scare us," Mia says. "But we can't not look at who we are."
Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, and Megan Stott play the Richardson children, while Lexi Underwood plays Mia's daughter Pearl. The cast also includes Rosemarie DeWitt, Paul Yen, Huang Lu, Geoff Stults, Jaime Ray Newman, Obba Babatundé, Jesse Williams, Britt Roberstson, and Annasophia Robb and Tiffany Boone as young Elena and Mia.
The show is produced by Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Washington's Simpson Street, as well as ABC Signature studios, with Liz Tigelaar serving as showrunner and executive producer.
The miniseries premieres March 18 on Hulu.
