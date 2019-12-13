Jade Roper is opening up.

On Friday, The Bachelor alum shared a candid post with fans regarding her and Tanner Tolbert's son Brooks, who she welcomed in July with an unexpected home birth. In it, the new mom, revealed that she and Tanner recently discovered that their little bundle of joy is allergic to dairy and soy, which has made it difficult for their 4-month-old to properly absorb the nutrients he needs.

"Our feeding journey with Brooks has been a really hard one," Jade's post began, which features an adorable picture of her snuggling her bear onesie clad baby boy. "We've dealt with dairy and soy allergies that left him crying for hours on hours from malabsorption, a lip and tongue tie we were advised not to revise (although they give him a poor latch), milk supply issues, foremilk/hindmilk imbalance. It feels like the list goes on."

His food allergies aren't the only shocking discoveries that the Bachelor nation stars have learned. Their physician also expressed concern over his weight, which she said made her feel "like a failure."