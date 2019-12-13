Every Taylor Swift Lyric That Still Hits Us Right in the Feels

Happy Birthday, Taylor Swift!

The superstar turns 30 on Dec. 13, and we've been celebrating all week by listening to all seven of her best-selling albums, alternating between screaming along (sorry not sorry to our neighbors), dancing, ruminating, wishing AIM was still a thing so we could add lyrics to our away message catalog and crying, such are the five stages of listening to a Taylor album.

It was no easy task, but we highlighted 10 lyrics from each of Taylor's albums that still hit us in the feels—whether it's joy, sadness, romantic, nostalgic, angry, happy, etc. She's made us feel them all since her debut album in 2006.

So take a deep breath and prepare for an emotional rollercoaster, one only Taylor can take us on... (Note: we kept this list to just songs off of her seven studio albums, not including her 2007 Holiday EP or any songs she's written for other artists.)