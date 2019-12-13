Things are heating up...maybe?

Michael B. Jordan is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood, or at least he was. The actor has sparked dating rumors over the last few months with many believing that he has begun a new relationship with musician Snoh Aalegra. The two haven't posted anything or shared any details of their supposed courtship, however, Snoh's latest music video for her song "Whoa" paints a very romantic picture of the two.

Michael stars in the video, and let's just say, things get a little steamy for the pair onscreen. Over the years, Michael has shot down rumors of romances with many leading ladies, and has been linked to a few famous faces. In early 2018 the actor confirmed that he was "technically" single and waiting on Mrs. right.

"L.A. isn't the best place to date," he shared in a candid interview with WSJ Magazine. "No offense to L.A."