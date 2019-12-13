The moment you've been waiting for is finally here!

On Friday morning, Kim Kardashian kicked off the weekend by sharing her family Christmas card on social media.

Joined by her husband Kanye West, the family of six appeared to pose on the stairs of their fabulous home. And between Saint West's smile and Chicago West's cookie, there's a whole lot of Christmas cheer in one photo.

"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim wrote on Instagram as the crew posed in matching gray outfits.

Just last month, the businesswoman warned fans that the entire Kardashian crew wasn't going to be part of a holiday card. Instead, Kim was planning something more intimate for her immediate family.