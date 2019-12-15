Holiday Gifts for the Harry Potter Fan 2019

Universal Studios Hollywood
by Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 5:00 AM
We don't know if it has to do with the temperature drop or maybe the Christmas lights strewn across front lawns, but there's something about this time of year that makes us wish we were shopping at Hogsmeade with our pals and clinking butterbeers to the end of a nostalgic year. If you're like us—and you're forever waiting for your Hogwarts letter by way of owl—shopping for the Potterhead in your life should be magical, fun and honestly, easy.
From the illustrated hardcover series and wand-shaped makeup brush sets to fashion-forward Harry Potter-themed apparel and friendship bracelets, you're going to want to have your wands at the ready, shoppers, because we've handpicked the most unique and thoughtful items for the Harry Potter fan in your life this holiday season.
If you're really looking to empty your Gringott's vault, why not give this hard-to-find Lego Hogwarts castle or this collector's item wizard chess? Our personal favorite? This mini Mirror of Erised, because DUH!
Here are 21 of our favorites below.
Enchant the crowds with this cape coat that features a sleeveless inner layer, flowing cape outer layer, a belt that nips you in, and embroidery stitched along the hem, which reads ‘Always' in gold-tone threading.
This fandom-meets-fashion makeup kit features a custom made gold metal feather quill comes complete with a hollow brush stand to protect the precision point eyeliner brush. The water resistant gel matte black eyeliner is vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.
Show your love for Harry Potter and the magic of the season this Hogwarts holiday knit sweater! This black-and-gold knit sweater features a collection of Wizarding World icons that will bring a smile to the face of every Harry Potter fan.
This beautifully produced boxed set is the perfect introduction to the Harry Potter series, and an impressive gift for new readers and lifelong fans alike. It contains the first three books in the series in large-scale editions, gorgeously illustrated in full color by award-winning artist Jim Kay.
This season, Vans and Harry Potter have conjured up a magical collection for witches, wizards, and muggles alike. This sturdy canvas kicks include re-enforced toecaps, padded collars for support and flexibility, signature rubber waffle outsoles, and custom collaboration embroidered patches on the sides. Available in all houses.
Hedwig the owl sits atop each arm on this cozy cardigan, accompanying your child through the chilly halls of Hogwarts—or muggle schools of any time or place. Available with other magical beasts.
Show your house color pride with this plaid mini backpack from Loungefly! The Harry Potter-inspired bag features a blue and grey plaid print with raven silhouettes all over. Featuring adjustable straps, 2 side pockets, a front zipper pocket and an internal zipper pocket. Available in all houses.
This set of two ALEX AND ANI Best Friends Expandable Wire Bangles in shiny rose gold finish features a matching pair of charms: one with Harry's Weasley sweater, and one with Ron's Weasley sweater. Give one to your best friend and keep one for yourself.
You'll feel like you're creating magic across your face with these wand-themed makeup brushes.
Seek life's mysteries through the eye of the Mirror of Erised! We recommend draping spiderwebs all over to get that haunted vibe!
Are you a Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin? With this earring set, it doesn't matter! Includes studs of each House's mascot and solid silver bead and clear CZ gem studs.
A Gryffindor scarf detail and a gold glasses design stitched onto the hood, add to the appeal of this fleece onesie. Time for those Hogwarts dreams!
This Harry Potter woven tapestry pillow features Harry's glasses and his lightning bolt scar and will be a great addition to your room decor.
Now that Hedwig is gone, you need something to help with your tasks. Take this mini dome crossbody bag inspired by Harry Potter along with you on your adventures so you can keep your essentials safe. It has an allover print of Hedwig flying, and features an interior zipper pocket, zippered top, top handles and an adjustable, detachable strap.
Add some Hogwarts flair to your tree with these official Warner Brothers house ornaments.
Display your favorite House Elf on your book shelf with this Dobby bookend!
Accio, glassware! Drink up some potions in these glasses from Harry Potter with etched designs featuring the Deathly Hallows symbol, Harry's stag Patronus, a phoenix and Hogwarts.
Upgrade your room Gryffindor-style with this brown leather floor pillow!
Celebrate the holidays with the 2019 limited-edition Harry Potter advent calendar from Funko! This calendar contains 24 Pocket Pop! vinyl figures of your favorite Harry Potter characters, including Harry, Ron, and Hermione, Viktor Krum, the twins Padma and Pavarti Patil, and more.
We got it: it's pricey! But think how happy you'll make the little wizard or witch in your life with this hard-to-find LEGO Hogwarts castle! Discover intricately designed chambers, towers and classrooms, plus many more hidden features and scenes from the Harry Potter movies with this 6000 piece set.
This unique and striking Harry Potter Hogwarts Quidditch chess set allows players to choose their favorite Hogwarts House as their team. Play Gryffindor vs. Slytherin or Hufflepuff vs. Ravenclaw or any combination. All playing pieces are included and store nicely inside the game board.
