Today's Best Sales: Gilt, Pat McGrath Labs & Reformation

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 8:52 AM
Did you know that we're 11 days away from Santa's big night? It's OK, breathe. If you've completed your holiday shopping during Black Friday mania, kudos to you. However, if you're like us, we're making a list and checking it twice! If you fall into the latter category, don't fret because there is still plenty of time to get your coworker, boss, loved ones, or your significant other something special before Saint Nick arrives. With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend DAILY deals in hopes that you're not scrambling on Christmas Eve to get last-minute finds!
• Nordstrom Rack: Score 55% off Adidas footwear and accessories, take an additional 70% off all clearance items on coats, handbags & boots, take home a Daniel Buchler bathrobe for $49 from $99, grab a Tumi luggage for seriously discounted prices.
•Gilt: Shop the 24 hour present pickup sale, score Helmut Lang for 60% off and take home Walter Baker jacket for $149 from $798 today only.
•Nordstrom: Up to 60% off designer clearance + new sale markdowns (including beauty sets!), ends 12/25.
•Target: Save $25 off toys when you spend $100.
•Kohl's: Take 35% off when you use your Kohl's charge card, take 20% off when you spend $100 or more, get $10 every time you spend $50.
•Walmart: Shop all of Day 7's "daily deal drops" including 40% off tech and home, 60% off toys and fashion and up to $300 off iPhones.
•Anthropologie: 30% off sitewide (including beauty), ends 12/15.
•Pat McGrath Labs: 10% off Star Wars collection with code VIP10, ends 12/15.
•Saks: Earn a gift card up to $700 (including beauty) with code DEC19SF, ends 12/13.
•Sephora: $25 off $75+ (Rouges), $20 off $75+ (VIBs), $15 off $75+ (BIs) purchase with code 2019HOORAY (one-time use), ends 12/17.
•Space NK: $20 off every $100 spent, ends 12/15.
•Ulta Beauty: 3X (members), 4X, or 5X points on all purchases (today only, activate here), plus 50% off Clinique Take the Day Off Makeup Remover (now ($9.75), ends 12/13.
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
•Jurlique: 3-DAY FLASH SALE - 30% off all stocking stuffers with promo code HOLIDAY30 and 30% off all gift sets through EOY using promo code GIFT30.
•Privé Revaux: Double up with TWO frames for $40 using code BIRTHDAYS.
•Reformation: Score 40% off all sale items including dresses, jackets & more.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor.
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
