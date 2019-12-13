Instagram/Ayesha Curry
by emily belfiore | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 7:38 AM
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry have an adorable—and hilarious—nickname for their baby boy Canon Jack, 17 months.
On Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mom of three revealed that she and the pro basketball player call their youngest a Viking baby.
"He's a Viking," she told host Ellen DeGeneres. "We birthed a Viking. He was one of our smallest…so I don't know what happened." In awe of the little one's stature, Ellen said, "He looks like he's 10-years-old!"
In fact, their growing tot is already fitting into daughter 4-year-old daughter Ryan's clothes. "We do the laundry and we keep putting him in Ryan's pants by accident," Ayesha admitted to Ellen as they continued to laugh. "And then fit perfect. He fills them right out!"
Canon might be Ayesha and Steph's Viking baby, but the couple used a different nickname to honor their son with the matching tattoos they got for their three children.
Earlier this week, the longtime loves got had image of a wolf inked to represent Canon, a butterfly for Ryan and a unicorn in honor of their eldest daughter Riley, 7.
The Family Food Fight star showed off their new tats on Instagram, writing, "Each has a deeper meaning and representation to us. Canon will always be our young wolf. Ryan our butterfly (this one makes me cry with joy just thinking about it) and Riley our horse (free spirited , which we turned into a unicorn because she's our magical first born)."
Switching gears, Ayesha also opened up about teaming up with Ellen for Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, where she and her hubby surprised the children at the East Oakland Boxing Association's after-school program with a special gift. Together, they gave the program's founder Solomon Howard $50,000 to transform the facility.
"I don't have any words for it—besides it being fun, obviously," the Seasoned Life author shared. "I mean, it was just, to watch people's lives change right before your eyes, and for you to give us the opportunity to do that for people, was just so incredible."
For the three-night special, Ellen also recruited Jason Momoa and Michelle Obama to help change the lives of some other deserving people.
The Aquaman star surprised a newlywed couple with the honeymoon of a lifetime after overcoming an unimaginable tragedy, and for her part, the former First Lady gifted the students and faculty of Randle Highlands Elementary School in Washington D.C. with a new basketball court and computer lab.
