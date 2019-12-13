Could a Rosalía and Billie Eilish collaboration be in the works?

The 26-year-old singer teased the possibility at Billboard's Women in Music event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

"We're good friends," she told Billboard. "We've been in the studio, we're friends…Billie, please, let's finish that song! I love Billie. She knows it. I wish that we had more time to be in the studio and hang so much in the studio. We started something, we gotta finish it."

Billie also hinted at the idea earlier this year.

"We only had one session and it was, like, right before I left for tour. And then she's been on tour; I've been on tour....We've been busy," the "bad guy" star told Billboard in March. "I actually love the song. It's half in Spanish—for both of us—half in English. Yeah, it's so beautiful. I hope something happens with it. I'm sure it will. We're both in love with it. So, I think there's a future for it."