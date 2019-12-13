Camila Cabello once lost Taylor Swift's cat. Or did she?

During an appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cabello played a round of True Confessions with Ryan Reynolds and host Jimmy Fallon. The premise of the game was that each of the players had written down a few stories about their lives that were either true or false. When they read the stories aloud, the other competitors had to determine whether or not they really happened.

For his part, Reynolds shared a truly hilarious story about his mother accidentally washing her hands with a urinal cake at a funeral in Vancouver. Unfortunately for Mama Reynolds, that turned out to be entirely true. And it happened a few months ago. Fallon then shared a false story that claimed there was a bronze statue of him at the bottom of the lake at Neil Young's farm house.

Then, it was Cabello's turn. As she said, "I once lost Taylor Swift's cat."