Amanda Bynes is "open to getting help" following her decision to leave a sober living facility.

Earlier this year, the actress' life seemed to be on the up and up following years of personal turmoil. She'd graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise with her associates degree and had moved into a sober living facility on her own accord, all of which indicated the star was turning things around.

But a source tells E! News that the 33-year-old recently sparked concern when a week ago she suddenly "fled" the sober living facility she called home. In addition, the source reveals, "She dropped out of the FIDM bachelor degree program she enrolled in... [and] is not working."

Not that she needs to be employed. According to the source, "She has access to her money so she's financially independent."

All things considered, the source confirms Amanda's "not doing drugs again." Nonetheless, the insider says her sobriety is "always the concern."