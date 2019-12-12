The citizens of Riverdale are gonna need a lot more therapy, and we might need some too. The writers could also use some, to be honest.

After spending the first half of the season trying to convince us Jughead will be murdered over Spring Break senior year, we've now gotten the flashforward that might explain how it happened, and it looks like Betty might be the culprit. Or rather, Dark Betty.

Betty's been fighting against her worst serial killer-related impulses, which she inherited from her serial killer dad, for a couple seasons now, and in last night's episode, we learned that Evelyn Evernever was using Betty's darkness to hypnotize people into trying to kill her, by making them think they were her.

She believed she had a memory of herself killing her cat with a rock after her father told her to do it, and that was the root of Betty's darkness. With some help from her (questionable, very shady, possible) half-brother Charles, she hypnotized her own self with Evelyn's trigger words and tried to save her younger inner self from murdering the cat, hoping that would kill Dark Betty.

Still with us?