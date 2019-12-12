It's a complicated time to be a Survivor fan.

We're a week away from the finale of Survivor: Island of the Idols, and it's feeling hard to be excited about who might win this season's million dollars. There are five castaways left on day 36, with four days left in the game, all reeling from the fact that for the first time ever, a contestant was removed from the competition—up to 35 days too late, many would argue.

What should have been a season all about legacy and lessons learned thanks to Survivor superstars and season 39 mentors Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine barely even had a chance to get out of the gate before things turned sour, and it became clear that there was a different kind of lesson to learn this season, though it's unclear if anybody has learned it.