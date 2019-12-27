by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 6:00 AM
It's almost time to start ringing in the New Year! Or, should we say New Decade?
The past ten years have blessed us with some of pop culture's greatest moments, from micro-sunglasses to Baby Yoda to unforgettable moments on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
One celebrity who we've loved to watch rise in this time has been none other than Khloe Kardashian, whose career, sense of style and family life have completely changed since we saw her at the start of 2010.
For starters, the People's Choice Award-winning reality star is now a mom, welcoming her sweet daughter True Thompson into the world last year.
Khloe also established herself as a successful businesswoman, launching her clothing label Good American and creating Revenge Body, her feel-good transformational show on E!
The designer's fashion brand makes sense for the celeb, as her fashion has evolved over the past decade and resulted in some iconic style moments and signature looks, such as her lacy bodysuits paired with some high-waisted jeans.
While the decade hasn't been without some drama—including heartbreak and broken friendships—one thing that has always kept the same over the years is the loving support from her sisters and family.
Take a look back at Khloe's biggest moments from the past ten years.
We can't wait to see what the next ten have in store!
E!
Khloe Kardashian's past decade has included launching her own businesses and starring in her own series.
In 2016, the celebrity debuted her label Good American, known for its denim line that is perfect for any figure.
The 35-year-old also premiered her series, Revenge Body, on E! that is focused on helping people achieve their dream transformation, both inside and out.
For all the hard work Khloe does, she also received some love from her fans, too. At both the 2018 and 2019 E! People's Choice Awards, the star walked away as the winner of being crowned the Reality TV Star of the year.
E!
One of our favorite things about Khloe is her willingness to pull off a great prank.
On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we saw Khloe team up with Scott Disick in 2018 to convince matriarch Kris Jenner that her regular artwork was in fact an expensive, exclusive piece from the fictional Art Valdelay.
Then, in 2019, the prankster struck again, tricking Kim Kardashian into thinking that Kris had been tackled by her security team when it was just a well disguised body double.
We can't wait to see what hijinks the fashion designer has up her sleeve for the next decade!
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation), Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank), CLICKSNAP / BACKGRID
At the beginning of the decade, you were likely to see Khloe in full bodycon dresses or wearing layered looks that were a bit more casual.
Now, the starlet seems to have found her signature style, frequently rocking monochromatic and neutral color palette outfits that almost always emphasize the celeb's killer waistline.
Some of her best looks have included the nude illusion trend, like her custom Yousef al Jasmi crystal gown, or embracing sheer elements, such as her dress from the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards that had a see-through top half showing off her metallic bra.
Khloe is also spotted in plenty of bodysuits, from full-length showstoppers to lingerie-like pieces paired with jeans, and often sports this decade's quintessential look, the crop top.
Article continues below
NGRE / BACKGRID
The Revenge Body host's love life was full of exciting romances and heartbreak over the past ten years.
At the start of the decade, Khloe was married to her then-husband Lamar Odom but the couple split in 2013.
Then, Khloe and French Montana hit it off in 2014, dating for a little less than a year before deciding to just be friends. In August, Montana reminisced fondly on their time together, saying, ""I feel like we had a real dope relationship...the love was real."
After another brief relationship in 2015 to 2016 with basketball player James Harden—who was a little less positive about his relationship with the reality star—Khloe famously went on to date Tristan Thompson.
The two split this spring after Thompson allegedly cheated on Khloe with the Kardashian's close family friend, Jordyn Woods, but have a united front as co-parents raising their adorable daughter, True Thompson.
While so many parts of this decade have been wonderful for Khloe, it hasn't been without its low points.
In 2015, Lamar Odom overdosed and the reality star rushing to his bedside while he was in a coma for multiple days despite the two having split a few years earlier.
Following Odom's hospitalization, Khloe stated she needed to cut ties with her ex entirely. "Once I saw that he, you know, wasn't in the headspace to really want to change his bad situation then I was fine letting him go," she explained.
Then, in 2018, just days before giving birth, Khloe learned that boyfriend Tristan Thompson had allegedly been cheating on her. The couple reconciled, only to officially split in 2019 after partygoers alleged that the basketball star had hooked up with Jordyn Woods.
Seeing as Woods was close friends with the Kardashian family, especially Kylie Jenner, it was shocking and hurtful to Khloe.
However, both the star and Woods have now has moved on from the incident, with Woods stating "Let's move on. It's all love" on her Instagram Stories and Khloe also taking to the platform to express, "I have moved on, found forgiveness and wish you only happiness and joy!"
Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
The most amazing part of Khloe's decade had to be the birth of her adorable daughter, True.
True turned Khloe into a mom, adding another title to the star's long list of achievements, but it's also the one she is most proud of, with the star writing alongside her pregnancy announcement on Instagram that this was her, "Greatest dream realized."
Baby True will be two in April and we can't wait to see the little one grow up in the next decade.
Article continues below
Michael Tran/FilmMagic), Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
The Revenge Body host traded her signature brown locks for a variety of new hairstyles this decade, such as blonde tresses that included a blunt bob.
She also reflected on her transformation around her fitness journey, writing before that she felt "unhealthy" and that, "My transformation journey started from within. I needed to heal myself from the inside out."
She continued that, "Once I started putting myself first, everything started falling into place."
Here's to another ten wonderful years!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?