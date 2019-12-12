All the Details on Brad Pitt's Holiday Plans With His Kids

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 12:59 PM

Brad Pitt

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

It's been a busy year for Brad Pitt.

From Ad Astra to Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, the 55-year-old actor starred in a number of projects in 2019. But will the A-lister get to enjoy a little rest and relaxation with his loved ones this Christmas?

"Brad will spend part of the holidays with the kids in L.A.," a source told E! News. "He will see them for his birthday and for Christmas Eve. It's the same arrangement they have had recently. The kids will come over to Brad's house and spend the day with him. They have some traditions where they eat and exchange gifts. They play music and just hang out. Brad always wants to make it special for them and loves to see the excitement in their eyes. He tries to get them thoughtful gifts and something for them to experience. The most important thing is just being together and being a family. He's excited to see them and have them be with him at home. That's really the only thing he wants."

It's unclear if all six kids—Maddox (18), Pax (16), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), Knox (11) and Vivienne (11)—will be in attendance. While a source said all of the children are invited, the insider suggested "probably only the three youngest will go."

Pitt shares the children with his ex Angelina Jolie. As fans will recall, the two filed for divorce in 2016. After some back and forth, the celebrities reached a custody agreement in 2018. A judge also declared the stars legally single earlier this year.

Pitt certainly has a lot to celebrate this year. In addition to Christmas and his birthday, which takes place Dec. 18, Pitt has been nominated for both a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film.

Happy holidays, Brad!

Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

