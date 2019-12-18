A Look at the Most Unexpected Couples of 2019

It's not who you start the year with, but who you end it kissing as the clock strikes midnight.

As we all know, celebrities know how to deliver the relationship drama, breaking up, hooking up, reconciling and divorce-filing all the time. But 2019 proved to be a particularly busy year in the celebrity romance department, with some major splits and even more surprising hookups.

Just think: In 2018, Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were arguably the most talked-about couple, but since their split, the Saturday Night Live star has been in three high-profile relationships this year alone. (BDE effect?) Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth both entered new romances after their split left fans shocked and watching The Last Song with tubs of ice cream to recover.

And 2019 proved to be the year that Bachelor Nation truly took over, with multiple contestants going on to date several mega-famous ladies after their time on Hannah Brown's season came to an end. Plus, a Property Brother snagged himself a New Girl and Lana Del Rey began dating a low-key reality star. (What is the opposite of "Summertime Sadness"?)