BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Watch Kendall Jenner Hilariously Poke Fun at Kylie's Famously Over-Lined Lips

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 11:49 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kendall Jenner's impression of sister Kylie Jenner will have you seeing double!

The supermodel is doing a hilarious impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in this hilarious preview clip from this Sunday's season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Dressed in a pink wig and armed with a nude Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick, Kendall tells the KUWTK cameras, "I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started," as she smears the product all around her mouth. "Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."

LOL!

Kendall then grabs a bright red shade and begins applying it on top of her previous coat. "Mix the shades. We love mixing," she laughs. "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f--king good."

Watch

Kendall Jenner on Holiday Traditions & Kardashian Christmas Card

Kendall even FaceTimed Kylie to get her thoughts on the impersonation. "Oh my god!" Kylie exclaimed. "I'm Kylie," Kendall said.

"You look cute as Kylie," Kylie said, giving her stamp of approval. "That looks amazing."

Watch Kendall's hilarious Kylie impression above!

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Makeup , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Celebrities
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.