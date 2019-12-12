Kendall Jenner's impression of sister Kylie Jenner will have you seeing double!
The supermodel is doing a hilarious impression of the Kylie Cosmetics mogul in this hilarious preview clip from this Sunday's season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Dressed in a pink wig and armed with a nude Kylie Cosmetics liquid lipstick, Kendall tells the KUWTK cameras, "I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started," as she smears the product all around her mouth. "Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."
LOL!
Kendall then grabs a bright red shade and begins applying it on top of her previous coat. "Mix the shades. We love mixing," she laughs. "It feels amazing on my skin. It feels so f--king good."
Kendall even FaceTimed Kylie to get her thoughts on the impersonation. "Oh my god!" Kylie exclaimed. "I'm Kylie," Kendall said.
"You look cute as Kylie," Kylie said, giving her stamp of approval. "That looks amazing."
Watch Kendall's hilarious Kylie impression above!
