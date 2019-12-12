Sonya Deville's coming out experience was certainly a memorable one.

The Total Divas star swung by Daily Pop today and opened up about how she went from being in the closet to out-and-proud on national television. While Deville happily showcased her journey on Total Divas, which included her relationship with girlfriend Arianna Johnson, she admitted it's taken years to get to this point.

Per Deville, four years ago, while taping WWE Tough Enough she was asked by Triple H if she was in a relationship. Even though this seemed like a simple enough question, it proved to be a complicated one for the now 26-year-old wrestler.

"For me, I wasn't openly gay at that time and I had a girlfriend. So, what's going through my mind in that moment is, 'Do I lie? No, I can't lie. My girlfriend will kill me when I get home.'" Deville shared with co-hosts Justin Sylvester and Carissa Culiner. "So, I'm like, 'Well, I have to tell the truth, right?' So, I was like, 'Uh, yeah, I have a girlfriend. But, not a wife yet.' And got really awkward and gave like a really cringe answer."