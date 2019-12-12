Bachelorette's J.P. Rosenbaum Can't Hold Kids After Guillain-Barré Syndrome Diagnosis

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 10:44 AM

Ashley Rosenbaum, JP Rosenbaum

The Bachelorette star J.P. Rosenbaum is on the road to recovery after his life-changing disease diagnosis and is still dealing with some terrible side effects, including not being able to pick up his children.

This past weekend, the 42-year-old and wife and season seven co-star Ashley Hebert, who have a son and daughter, shared on Instagram that he was hospitalized briefly and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder affecting the peripheral nerves, located outside of the brain and spinal cord. It can cause limb weakness or even paralysis and respiratory failure if left untreated.

"Things you do every day, like picking up this phone, or buttoning buttons, tying shoelaces, putting on deodorant, just can't do it," Rosenbaum said at the time. "Picking up my kids, can't do it. Wiping your ass, maybe TMI, but might have Ashley assist on the next one."

After his diagnosis, Rosenbaum was infused with IVIG, or intravenous immunoglobulin, a human blood product made up of antibodies. The often costly infusions has become the gold standard for treating a variety of immunodeficiency disorders. He later suffered headaches, a common side effect from the treatment, especially if the product is infused too quickly. However, he was able to walk, but carefully.

"I still can't hold myself up, I still can't hold my kids," Rosenbaum said on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening. "I still can't manipulate things in my hands, I can't open a bottle, I can't turn a key. There's lots I can't do. but there's still lots I can do. Tomorrow is my first appointment with my neurologist and we'll see what he says with regards to next steps. So, good day."

He also thanked fans for their outpouring of support.

J.P. Rosenbaum, Instagram

Instagram / J.P. Rosenbaum

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, there is no known cure for Guillain-Barré syndrome. About 15 percent of such patients experience long-term weakness and may require ongoing use of a walker, wheelchair, or ankle support, the group says.

Some treatments can lessen the severity of the illness and shorten recovery time, it adds. Many patients with rare autoimmune disorders who are prescribed IVIG get infused once or twice a month for the rest of their lives.

