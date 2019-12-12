Lizzo's Now Sipping Juice Out of the Tiniest Coffee Mug There Ever Was

It's not about the size of the mug, but how you use it!

Lizzo is a big fan of tiny accessories. The musician made waves when she showed up to the 2019 American Music Awards with arguably the tiniest purse on the planet. "bag big enough for my f--ks to give," she captioned the legendary pic of her on the red carpet. "Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for."

Of course, when she stopped by CBS This Morning for her first major post-Grammy nominations interview, the hosts of the show had a little surprise for her—a tiny mug! Hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil did the honors of presenting the "Truth Hurts" singer with a tiny show mug. They all did a toast before drinking their pretend coffee. Lizzo has a ton to toast to this year!

She's finally hit a level of success and recognition in her career that she's still stunned by.