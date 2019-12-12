Selena Gomez Turns Heads With Revolving Door of Trendy Coats in London

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 9:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

Selena Gomez is showing off her chic style in London.

The "Look at Her Now" singer, who is currently overseas promoting her new music, is turning heads with her A-list fashion game. In the last few days alone, Gomez has stepped out in a number of trendy ensembles, including a few show-stopping coats that we just added to our holiday wish list!

On Wednesday, Gomez was spotted out and about in London while heading to a radio interview. For the outing, the 27-year-old star had cameras flashing as she donned a cozy coat by Mango. She paired the look with denim jeans, a black turtleneck and sunglasses.

That same day, Gomez was also photographed in a golden ensemble, literally! The Disney alum, who is styled by Kate Young, wore shiny gold pants by JW Anderson, paired with a Glemaud cami and Wardobe.NYC trench coat.

And that's just a few looks in one single day!

Photos

Selena Gomez's London Street Style

As Gomez, who just announced the name of her new album, Rare, continues her promotional tour, we're taking a look at all of her head-turning outfits.

Check out all of the superstar's jaw-dropping London looks below!

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

Pretty in Pink

Gomez had cameras flashing in this pretty pink pantsuit. She paired the look with white heels and rockin' bangs.

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

Marvelous in Mango

For a separate outing, Gomez donned a gorgeous Mango coat with pieces from Louis Vuitton.

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

Burberry Beautiful

The "Lose You to Love Me" artist looked beautiful in this Burberry outfit as she entered a building in London. How cool is that jacket?!

Article continues below

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

Golden Hour

Gomez donned high-waisted gold pants by JW Anderson while out with her team in London. Along with the pants, the singer wore a Glemaud cami and stunning Wardobe.NYC trench coat.

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Backgrid

Cute & Cozy

Gomez repped her own line of merch during a shopping trip in Covent Garden. Adding this outfit to our holiday wish list!

Selena Gomez, London Outfits

Shutterstock

A Denim Dream

This look is everything. We can't get enough of the denim on denim!

Article continues below

Watch the 2019: What E! Year end-of-year special Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 10 p.m.! E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Celebrities , Style Collective , Apple News , Top Stories , VG , Fashion , Style , Street Style
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.