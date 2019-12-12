Before Law & Order: SVU resumes its historic season 21 on Thursday, Jan. 9, the show is getting a special celebrating its status as TV's longest-running drama.

The Paley Center Salutes Law & Order: SVU, a new hour-long special, is set to air Thursday, Jan. 2 at 9 p.m. on NBC. The special includes a walk down memory lane to the start of everything in September 1999. Look for interviews with the cast, crew and the guest stars who were involved in them for the last 21 seasons.

Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, Christopher Meloni, Jamie Gray Hyder, Stephanie March, Tamara Tunie, Warren Leight, Julie Martin and Raúl Esparza will all appear in the special.

"We thank the Paley Center and NBC for making this special acknowledging SVU's historic 21st season," series creator Wolf said said in a statement. "We're excited for viewers to see this retrospective, which chronicles over two decades of ground-breaking television."