Ruiz also recalled being catapulted into the viral limelight. She said only her friends and family contacted her about the spot the first few weeks it was out—just to let her know they saw it. However, that all changed once the spot started getting attention.

"Last week, I started getting all these messages from friends and family and it was just like links and screenshots of everyone's really upset. I'm like, 'About what?'" she said. "I'm starting to read some of it and some of it was really negative. So, I was like 'OK, I can't read any more of this.' So, I kind of stopped reading it thinking, it's going to blow over. But it didn't really blow over as quickly as I thought it would."

Initially, Ruiz kept quiet about the situation, again thinking it would just blow over. But when she saw people starting to speak on her behalf and bring up old interviews, she decided to set the record straight on her experience.

"I was happy to accept a job opportunity earlier this year from Peloton and the team was lovely to work with," she said in a statement to E! News earlier this month. "Although I'm an actress, I am not quite comfortable being in spotlight and I'm terrible on social media. So to say I was shocked and overwhelmed by the attention this week (especially the negative) is an understatement. When Ryan and his production team called about Aviation Gin, they helped me find some humor in the situation. I am grateful to both Peloton and now Aviation Gin for the work and giving me the opportunity to do what I love to do."