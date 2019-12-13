RuPaul's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there is one guarantee in life, it's that RuPaul is fierce. And so it's no surprise that his wacky and wonderful picks for his Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide slay too. For example: this luxe-and-plush Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed animal—and the superstar's reasoning behind his selection is even grander: "who doesn't love a good cuddle?"

From wireless headphones to Supernova electronic diffusers to sophisticated dog beds, the world's most famous drag queen will add a little sense of humor to your holiday shopping this season. Our personal favorite? This art-deco RuPaul tote bag, of course!

Here are 5 of our favorite picks below.