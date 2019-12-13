RuPaul's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Dec. 13, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
RuPaul

AP/Shutterstock

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If there is one guarantee in life, it's that RuPaul is fierce. And so it's no surprise that his wacky and wonderful picks for his Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide slay too. For example: this luxe-and-plush Bernese Mountain Dog stuffed animal—and the superstar's reasoning behind his selection is even grander: "who doesn't love a good cuddle?"

From wireless headphones to Supernova electronic diffusers to sophisticated dog beds, the world's most famous drag queen will add a little sense of humor to your holiday shopping this season. Our personal favorite? This art-deco RuPaul tote bag, of course!

Here are 5 of our favorite picks below.

Read

Chloë Sevigny's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

RuPaul Canvas Tote

"This bag screams, 'Guess who's back in the house!'"

Rupaul Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
$15 Nordstrom
BOSE SoundSport Free Wireless Earbuds

"Great sound, perfect accessory for the music lover."

Rupaul Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
$199
$169 Nordstrom
SERENE HOUSE Supernova Electric Aromatherapy Diffuser

"Luxurious and healthy!"

Rupaul Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
$70 Nordstrom
STEIFF Siggi the Bernese Mountain Dog Stuffed Animal, Main

"Who doesn't love a good cuddle?"

Rupaul Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
$110 Nordstrom
CASPER Dog Bed

"Your dog will love this!"

Rupaul Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide
$225 Nordstrom

Check out RuPaul's entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com and for more shopping ideas, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , RuPaul , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.