Holiday Gifts for Foodies 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Gifts for Foodies

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm and getting ready for Santa's big day. Which, by the way, not to scare you or anything, but we're 13 sleeps away until those iconic eight reindeer arrive. But don't fret, shopping pals, we're here for you.

Have a foodie on your list and stumped on what to get them this year? We've handpicked creative kitchen items, next-level cooking appliances, the latest chocolatey treats, the best wine subscription brands, fashion-forward aprons and much more kitschy finds for the foodie in your life this holiday season. From futuristic marble cheese boards and gold-plated wine racks to Sriracha keychains and tasty popcorn combinations, we've done the dirty work so you don't have to. Our personal favorite? It's a tie between this cow print mini-fridge AND this prossecco drinking game. We'll let you decide.

Here are 21 of our favorites below.

Read

Holiday Gifts for Your Coworkers or Boss 2019

ANTHROPOLOGIE Catriona Apron Set

Be the most charmingly dressed cook in any kitchen wearing this pleated-skirt bib apron fashioned with handy pockets and an embroidered scalloped hem. Visit Anthropologie for a variety of other apron designs.

Gifts for Foodies
$50 Nordstrom
GOLDEN RABBIT Dutch Oven

Add a vintage element to your kitchen with this essential Dutch oven and matching lid. Also available in blue and red.

Gifts for Foodies
$51 Nordstrom
Cooluli Mini Fridge Electric Cooler and Warmer

Stow away your lunches in the poshest mini fridge. Available in a variety of fun colors and cow print.

Gifts for Foodies
$50 Amazon
Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey Gold Reserve

This limited edition, special release Tupelo honey was harvested with pristine environmental conditions, honeybee health and nectar flow.

Gifts for Foodies
$100 Neiman Marcus
The Gourmet's Smoking Cloche

Add complex notes to drinks and dishes with this sophisticated but easy-to-use smoker.

Gifts for Foodies
$210 Uncommon Goods
Talking Tables PROSE-PONG Prosecco Pong Drinking Game

This kit is all you need to get the party started - with a touch of class! Be a trendsetter and ditch beer in lieu of this pretty drinking game.

Gifts for Foodies
$18 Amazon
Dasher Serving Platter

Featuring a festive brass reindeer, this marble platter brings both elegance and charm to your holiday tablescape.

Gifts for Foodies
$198 Anthropologie
Vosges Exclusive 2019 Holiday Gift Set

A Simply Chocolate Exclusive Gift! Vosges artisan chocolatiers have created an exclusive assortment of their renowned exotic truffles & matching holiday party caramel bon bon cracker to take your holiday gift giving or entertaining to the next level!

Gifts for Foodies
$70 Simply Chocolate
Winc Affiliate Program

Merlot, chardonnay, or rosé? Let your loved one choose with a Winc gift card or membership!

Gifts for Foodies
$100 Winc
Berry Buddy

Give farm fresh berries a rinse with this beautiful stoneware strainer.

Gifts for Foodies
$48 Uncommon Goods
CJW Hygge Life iPhone Max Case

Featuring all things comfortable and calming, this protective case is splashed in a print that supports comfy nights spent snuggled up indoors.

Gifts for Foodies
$20 Nordstrom
CHAMBONG Set of 2 Curved Champagne Glasses

Keep it classy while you celebrate with a set of curved, handblown champagne glasses that take your toasts to the next level.

Gifts for Foodies
$35 Nordstrom
Food Styling Precision Tool Set

Take your dishes from homemade to made-for-a-close-up in a flash with this kit of food styling tools.

Gifts for Foodies
$40 Uncommon Goods
Very Merry Plaid Happy Holidays Popcorn Tins

The comfort you get from flannel PJs on a cold winter's night...in a snack? That's what you get with these delectable tins. Curl up and snack away on a selection of Butter, Cheese and Caramel Popcorn - along with White Cheddar in the 4-flavor tins.

Gifts for Foodies
$58 The Popcorn Factory
Molecular Gastronomy Kit

Experiment with molecular gastronomy in your own kitchen with this comprehensive kit.

Gifts for Foodies
$65 Uncommon Goods
Sriracha Keychain

Always be prepared to add a little kick to your meal with this Sriracha keychain. 

Gifts for Foodies
$15 Amazon
Nina Marble Cheese Board

Class meets culture with this art-deco marble cheese board. Perfect for gift giving, or you know, keeping it for yourself.

Gifts for Foodies
$68 Anthropologie
KitchenAid Queen of Hearts Hand Mixer

Give the gift of  energy, strength and passion to create possibility in the kitchen with this red masterpiece!

Gifts for Foodies
$75
$65 Amazon
NORDSTROM AT HOME Wine Rack

A brushed goldtone finish lends elegant shine to a graceful metal wine rack sized to hold six bottles of your favorite vintage.

Gifts for Foodies
$49 Nordstrom
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit

Make your own full-bodied hot sauce with this DIY kit that offers a kick from chipotle and guajillo peppers.

Gifts for Foodies
$35 Uncommon Goods
Sparkling Snow Sweets & Wine Basket

This stylish basket is brimming with favorites like Dark Chocolate Truffles, Snickerdoodle Cookies, assorted gourmet Popcorn and much more.

Gifts for Foodies
$124 1-800-Baskets

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , 2019 Holiday Gift Guide , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.