Welcome back to social media, Hayden Panettiere...you look different.

The 30-year-old Nashville alum returned to Twitter for the first time in 10 months on Wednesday, with a throwback look. She posted a selfie, showcasing her new pixie cut, and wrote, "Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦@anthonyleonard❤️," referencing her character's hairstyle in the 2011 horror sequel and tagging her hairdresser.

Leonard Zagami, the hair guru behind her transformation, tells E! News exclusively, "Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge. The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde."

As for Hayden's decision to embrace such a fierce 'do, he adds, "The cut was a collaborative idea. She has wanted to go short for a while but she has always had a commitment with her work and wasn't able to. Right now, she is free and said, let's do it!"

In February, Panettiere began a social media hiatus amid what would later be revealed to be some personal turmoil. In May, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested early after allegedly getting into a violent confrontation with the actress. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony domestic violence, while a judge issued a protective order barring him from coming within 100 yards of Panettiere. In September, the case was dismissed.