Welcome back to social media, Hayden Panettiere...you look different.

The 30-year-old Nashville alum returned to Twitter for the first time in 10 months on Wednesday, with a throwback look. She posted a selfie, showcasing her new pixie cut, and wrote, "Channeling my inner #Kirby #Scream4 Thanks to my boys ⁦@anthonyleonard❤️," referencing her character's hairstyle in the 2011 horror sequel and tagging her hairdresser.

It is unclear if Panettiere's latest haircut is for an acting role; the actress last appeared onscreen in Nashville, which ended its six-season run in 2018, and no additional projects have been announced. However, last month, Bloody Disgusting reported that another Scream movie was in the works. It is unclear if any past cast members will reprise their roles.

In February, Panettiere began a social media hiatus amid what would later be revealed to be some personal turmoil. In May, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested early after allegedly getting into a violent confrontation with the actress. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of felony domestic violence, while a judge issued a protective order barring him from coming within 100 yards of Panettiere. In September, the case was dismissed.