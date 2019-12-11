Love is in the air!

Married at First Sight's Jason Carrion is ready to say "I do" because he's engaged to actress, Roxanne Pallett. The reality TV personality shared the exciting and special news on his private social media account with a classic love quote from the famous movie, Rocky.

"I was wondering if you wouldn't mind marrying me very much," Jason's Instagram caption read, alongside a black-and-white still from the 1976 flick. Aside from the movie quote, the Married at First Sight star did take a moment to show his affection for his fiancé.

This time, however, he used his own words from the heart, which were straight from the heart.

"When I said you're the love of my life I truly meant that. You get me more then anyone ever has and ever will," he wrote. "I know my mom is looking down on us smiling because she knows that her son has someone I can truly call family."