It was a rare Witherspoon family outing on the red carpet.
In honor of The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment breakfast gala on Wednesday, many familiar Hollywood faces—including a few not often seen together—stepped out onto the red carpet outside Milk Studios in Calif. Among the famous attendees were Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde, Mindy Kaling, John Legend, Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star was accompanied by not one, but three special dates—husband Jim Toth and two of her three kids, 20-year-old look-alike daughter Ava Phillippe and 16-year-old son Deacon Phillippe.
It's not often fans get to see all four on the red carpet together. In fact, the last time they made such a joint appearance, it was in 2016 with her youngest son Tennessee Toth also in attendance. The entire family was elegantly dressed for the occasion with the ladies in dresses and the guys in suits.
Inside the event, Witherspoon's kids got to witness the star as she was presented with an award by Washington and then deliver an empowering speech.
"Major congratulations to my mama, who received an award today for her leadership in the industry that she cares so deeply about improving," Ava complimented on social media. "I'm so grateful to have a mom this thoughtful, passionate, and courageous, and I'm glad other people can recognize how special she is!"
See the family's outing and more star sightings from the event in E!'s gallery below!
Kerry Washington
The Little Fires Everywhere actress smiled for the cameras on the carpet.
Ave Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Deacon Phillippe & Jim Toth
The family of four looked elegant at the A-list gathering.
Connie Britton
The Bombshell actress struck a pose in stripes.
Niecy Nash
The When They See Us actress brought a splash of stylish blue to the carpet.
Mindy Kaling
The Morning Show actress posed in plaid at the annual event.
John Legend
The EGOT winner donned a navy suit for the special event.
Charlize Theron
The Bombshell star opted for a lilac power suit at the gathering.
Gretchen Carlson
The advocate smiled for the cameras in a vibrant blue wrap dress.
Eva Longoria
The actress paired her camel suit with a pop of blue.
Anna Paquin
The Affair actress's pink tresses coordinated with the color of the event.
Sophia Bush
The actress rocked a violet monochrome ensemble for the occasion.
Janet Mock
The activist rocked an orange striped suit with matching shoes for the event.
Olivia Wilde
The Booksmart director posed in a blue jumpsuit on the star-studded red carpet.
