Liam Payne Calls Himself the "Antichrist" of Harry Styles

It's been more than four years since One Direction announced their "hiatus." Since then, fans have watched the boy band members launch solo careers. For instance, Liam Payne just released his debut album, LP1, last week, and Harry Styles is set to drop his sophomore album, Fine Line, in a few days.

Payne reflected on his former bandmates, and how they've gone in different directions, in a new interview with The Face Magazine.

When asked which of the group members he'd like to walk down Old Kent Road with, Payne replied, "To be honest with you, more than anyone, probably Harry."

"I speak to Louis [Tomlinson] quite regularly," he added. "And I feel like I know where I stand with Niall [Horan]. But with Harry there's so much mystery around who he's become. I was looking at some pictures of him the other day, and I just thought: 'I don't know what more I'd say to him other than, 'Hello' and 'How are you?'" I mean, look at the stuff I put out and the stuff Harry puts out. Polar opposite. I'm like the anti-christ version of what Harry is."

He also shared what he really thought of Styles' "big trousers."

"Do you know what? For me, it's a case of fair play to him for doing what he f--king wants," he said. "If he wants to wear one earring and go to the Met Gala wearing something unexpected, what of it? Fair f--king play. I couldn't put myself in that. I'd look f--king...It'd look weird."