BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Harry Styles' Description of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Hilariously Spot-on

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 11:46 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, The Late Late Show

Terence Patrick/CBS

Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's epic "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment from last night's The Late Late Show With James Corden has been making headlines all day for many deserved reasons.

But one moment during the hilarious exchange is sure to have KUWTK viewers laughing out loud based solely on Harry's description of the long-lasting E! series.

During the game, Kendall asked her ex, "Have you ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" and propositioned the former One Direction singer to eat bug trifle if he chose not to answer.

"Have I ever watched an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians?" Harry, who was guest hosting, replied. "Yeah, it was the one where you were eating salads in the kitchen and then you were all shouting at each other."

Watch

Kendall Jenner Ranks Her Siblings' Parenting Skills

"Typical. So you've seen every episode?" Kendall laughed. He's not wrong!

Other hilarious KUWTK-related moments during the game included Harry asking Kendall to rank the parenting skills of her famous siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. And she actually answered!

Meanwhile, you won't believe what Harry ate to avoid answering which of his songs is about Kendall! Check it out here.

Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , Kendall Jenner , Harry Styles , The Late Late Show , Top Stories , Kardashian News , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.