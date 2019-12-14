Evaluating the Solo Careers of One Direction After the Split

What a time to be a One Direction fan.

Despite the band going on hiatus almost five years ago, all five of its members—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Paynehave released solo music. Each former member has had the chance to express their individuality after spending five years together making music, with their singles and albums all sounding (and performing) drastically different.

Harry's highly anticipated second album, Fine Lines, was finally released on Dec. 13, just one week after Liam finally dropped his first album. Louis, meanwhile, will be the fifth and final member to debut his first solo album in the new year. Plus, Niall is releasing songs off his second album and Zayn has been busy dropping collabs after becoming the first member to leave the band and release his own music.