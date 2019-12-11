Are things between Stumptown's Dex (Cobie Smulders) and Grey (Jake Johnson) ever going to be, well, normal?

In the above sneak peek, Grey point-blank asks Dex if she had sex with Liz (Monica Barbaro) after a night out to get better acquainted. But is it a night to remember? That's up for debate. The two wake up in bed next to each other, and Grey isn't happy.

"Did you have sex with Liz last night?" Grey asks Dex in front of Hoffman (Michael Ealy). "Yes or no. Just yes or no, Dex."

But Dex can't answer yes or no…

"I woke up in the same bed as Liz, but passed out. I'm in the dark," Dex admits.