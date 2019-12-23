I hate to be a Grinch, but we need to talk about Kevin.

Every holiday season, it's practically tradition to sit around with your friends and family and put on a double feature of Home Alone and Home Alone 2 (and ignore the three additional films technically in the franchise).

In fact, it's such a tradition that Home Alone even beat out 31 other films in our tournament to be crowned the Best Holiday Movie Of All Time. What's not to like?

However, on my last re-watch over some hot chocolate, I found myself wondering if this seemingly charming Christmas tale is less about Kevin McCallister setting slapstick booby traps and more about watching the birth of a psychopath.

I decided it was the latter.

To help me come to this conclusion, I consulted the American Psychiatric Society's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders' antisocial personality disorder checklist (the organization doesn't recognize the term "psychopath").

Full disclosure, I am not medically recognized by any board.

However, I am a great armchair psychiatrist (just ask my exes!) and when you compare the checklist to Kevin's antics, it seems like the real danger on the block isn't "Old Man" Marley but is instead this blonde 8-year-old.