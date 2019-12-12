Chloë Sevigny's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 12, 2019 3:00 AM
Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
If there's one thing for certain in this world, it's that Chloe Sevigny takes the crown for the cool-girl factor. So it's no big surprise that her Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide would be as artful and edgy as the '90s east villager herself. For example: hello, tiny porcelain lobster figurine!
The director, actress, model and designer handpicked items—from museum-style animal print mugs to her very own signature fragrance Little Flower to her favorite footwear—you'll be delighted pilfering through her unique finds and add them to your holiday shopping cart, no less!
Here are five of our favorites below.
"Handcrafted and hand painted. Take a pledge to not use disposable cups or bottles."
"I've always gravitated to the scent of roses and was devastated when my favorite rose perfume was discontinued. When the opportunity came up for me to create my own perfume with Régime des Fleurs, I grabbed it. Over a year and a half, we perfected the scent until it was exactly what I wanted. This perfume is fresh and dewy with a crispness to it-perfect for my New York City life."
"It's meaningful to know how to take care of something fragile."
"Ronan Farrow has proved himself to be an indispensable whistleblower in the movement to remove toxic predators from our society. A must-read."
"Supportive and timeless."
Check out Chloë Sevigny's entire Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide at nordstrom.com and for more shopping ideas, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!
