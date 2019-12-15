by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Dec. 15, 2019 7:05 PM
Just when we thought we'd seen everything on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashians go and top themselves.
We're, of course, talking about the famous E! family's lives swap during Sunday's season 17 finale of KUWTK. As was previously teased, in order to put their familial drama behind them, the Kardashian-Jenners decided to impersonate each other during their last Wyoming dinner.
"My mom had this crazy idea for one last final team building activity," Kourtney Kardashian explained in a confessional. "She thought it'd be really funny just to each come to dinner tonight dressed as a different family member."
While E! readers already got a taste of Kendall Jenner's take on Kylie Jenner, Sunday's night episode showcased Khloe Kardashian's hilarious imitation of momager Kris Jenner.
"Matt! Vodka! You have my Birkin, right? Thank god," Khloe shouted, while channeling Kris in a confessional, at the momager's assistant Matthew.
Back at the dinner table, the Good American boss told Penelope Disick (who also dressed as "favorite" Kylie) to sit next to her.
"I have my Kylie, my billion-dollar baby. Now she will always be the dearest in my heart for a billion reasons," Khloe further added.
Watch out, True Thompson! We may've just gotten a glimpse into your future.
The Revenge Body star's Kris persona wasn't the only impressive impersonation. Case in point: Kourtney's take on Kim Kardashian. While donning a long dark wig and an all-black ensemble, the Poosh.com founder nailed the KKW Beauty boss' mannerisms.
"I pretty much started this entire family," Kourtney, as Kim, playfully stated to the KUWTK camera. "No one would be anywhere or anything without me."
Kim got a chance to rib Kourtney back as she offered up a spot-on parody of the mother of three.
"I'm late to dinner, because I am a mom and I could be late doing mom things," Kim parodied. "Khloe used to be my favorite, but she's so far up Kim's ass that I'm just like, pooshing my way through life by myself."
The fun didn't stop there as Kris made a memorable entrance as Khloe, "okurrr!" and all.
"You know, I invented the word okurrr," Kris, again as Khloe, quipped later on. "I've been saying that for years now."
Yet, the best impersonation by far was from Penelope, who claimed she could "buy" Kourt as she had "that much money." This comment won laughs from all of the participating Kardashian-Jenners.
"I really have such appreciation for all of my girls. And, you know, I think the thing I love the most is their sense of humor," Kris concluded. "The fact that we were all able to come together and make fun of each other, in the most delightful way."
For a closer look at all of the impersonations, be sure to scroll through the images below.
"I pretty much started this entire family. No one would be anywhere or anything without me."
"I'm late to dinner because I'm a mom and I can be late doing mom things," Kim said. "Khloe used to be my favorite but she's so far up Kim's as that I'm just like Pooshing my way through life by myself."
"I love over-lining my lips, this is how it all started. Literally, I just over-lined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using."
"Why do you think I'm drunk all the time? My girls always bicker and so I need something to take the edge off. Cheers!"
"You know I invented the word, 'Okurrr'? I've been saying that for years now."
"My pants are Yeezy, my shoes are Yeezy. I have 7 styles who put me in sweats and leggings. Just like that effortless look, ya know? But it's really a lot of effort."
"You look cute as Kylie," Kylie told Kendall via FaceTime. "That looks amazing."
"Why is Kourtney so late? Those boundaries are wild!"
"Did my butt get smaller?" Kourt asked.
Which imitation was your favorite? Be sure to let us know!
Watch the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!
