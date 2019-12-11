Why Selena Gomez's Philanthropic Trip to Kenya Is Unforgettable

Selena Gomez is spreading good this holiday season.

Earlier this week, fans learned that the singer and her close friend Raquelle Stevens were able to enjoy a week-long getaway to Kenya with an "amazing" team at WE.

In photos posted on Instagram, followers were able to catch the duo visiting elephants with the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust and meeting with students at a girls school.

"During one of our afternoons we had the opportunity to bead jewelry with a group of local mamas. Even though we didn't speak the same language, we had the best time together and were able to connect through eye contact, smiles, laughter and hugs," Raquelle shared on Instagram. "We also visited two of the WE schools. The secondary girls school and the WE college where we were moved by the stories we heard, and inspired by the intelligent, confident girls we got to spend time with."