Aimee Song's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

You can't spell style without Aimee Song. Fashion and the blogger-meets-designer are synonymous at this point (thanks in large part to her must-have Song of Style line, of course).

If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of creative cut-outs and whimsical balloon sleeves hiding in her closet that keep her SO on-trend all year long.

With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the fashionista has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and boots just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year to don some sparkle for the holiday party circuit.

She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From sequins frocks to snakeskin jackets to the latest-and-greatest hoop earrings, we've got you. Our favorite? This Kat midi dress in burgundy, of course.

Take a look at her picks below.