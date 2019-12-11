Aimee Song's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Amanda Williams & Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 9:00 PM
You can't spell style without Aimee Song. Fashion and the blogger-meets-designer are synonymous at this point (thanks in large part to her must-have Song of Style line, of course).
If you're like us, we like to imagine the kinds of creative cut-outs and whimsical balloon sleeves hiding in her closet that keep her SO on-trend all year long.
With holiday shopping on our minds, lucky for us, the fashionista has exclusively handpicked clothing, accessories and boots just for you! The tastemaker admits she's been waiting all year to don some sparkle for the holiday party circuit.
She shared an array of go-to must-haves to make your party hopping—and holiday shopping—easier. From sequins frocks to snakeskin jackets to the latest-and-greatest hoop earrings, we've got you. Our favorite? This Kat midi dress in burgundy, of course.
Take a look at her picks below.
"The color and sheen of this sequin dress is so special. I wore this dress to my Paris dinner with Revolve and loved it so much."
"This little number is the perfect dress for Christmas Eve parties."
"If you are looking for something to wear outside the Kat Midi Dress above."
"The SOFTEST cardigan - perfect for the airport, work, and an all-around everyday outfit."
"I love a good pair of snakeskin boots for winter and they have become a wardrobe staple for me."
"These heels are not too high and really embody the holiday spirits with the gold sparkles - the perfect pair to wear to holiday parties."
"I love the celestial print and asymmetrical shoulder strap on this top. Can't wait to wear this top on vacation to somewhere warm."
"Love the bright color snakeskin effect on this jacket. It is definitely a statement piece and it is so fun to wear as a set with the matching skirt."
"These are one of my favorite tall boots to wear this season. I love all the burgundy colors and they're super comfortable to walk in."
"I wear gold hoops all the time and I love how versatile they are. They make the perfect gifts for friends and families."
