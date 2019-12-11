Lifetime isn't done with R. Kelly. The network announced the premiere date for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning with a haunting new trailer. The three-night event kicks off on January 2 and will feature new interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors, supporters, psychologists and experts.

Investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Yee, Jamilah Lemieux, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly M. Foxx, Gloria Allred and more are set for the sequel to the Emmy nominated series.

In a press release, Lifetime said Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will offer "more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges."