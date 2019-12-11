by Chris Harnick | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 8:49 AM
Lifetime isn't done with R. Kelly. The network announced the premiere date for Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning with a haunting new trailer. The three-night event kicks off on January 2 and will feature new interviews from a variety of perspectives, including new survivors, supporters, psychologists and experts.
Investigative journalist and author Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, Jimmy Maynes, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Yee, Jamilah Lemieux, Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly M. Foxx, Gloria Allred and more are set for the sequel to the Emmy nominated series.
In a press release, Lifetime said Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning will offer "more insights into the ever-growing saga of the R&B singer, who is currently facing federal and state charges."
"The three-night event uncovers new stories with revealing details and explores why the voices of the girls that spoke up decades ago are only now being heard," Lifetime said.
According to Lifetime, days after the debut of Surviving R. Kelly in January 2019, calls to sexual assault hotlines increased by 35 percent. Seven weeks after the debut, the Cook County attorney's office indicted the singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault and in July 2019, R. Kelly was arrested and facing 18 federal charges. The singer has denied the allegations in the documentary and pleaded not guilty to all charges filed against him.
The channel has also deepened its partnership with RAINN as part of Lifetime's Stop Violence Against Women campaign. A new PSA will run during the airing of Surviving R. Kelly: Part II: The Reckoning.
Ahead of the premiere of Part II, a six-hour marathon of the first part begins Thursday, Jan. 3 at 3 p.m. on Lifetime. Night two airs January 3 at 9 p.m. and the new season will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. followed by the debut of the new documentary Hopelessly In Love: Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes and Andre Rison.
Take a peek at the new trailer above.
