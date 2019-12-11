Heidi Gutman/NBC
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 7:06 AM
Heidi Gutman/NBC
Today's Savannah Guthrie is undergoing eye surgery. Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin shared the news on Wednesday's episode of the morning show.
"She'd had some laser treatment. So now she's actually going through the surgery, and she's going to keep us posted," Kotb said. "So, we wish for her a very speedy recovery."
According to Today, Guthrie is undergoing retinal detachment surgery in her right eye. The procedure comes shortly after an accidental incident involving her 2-year-old son Charley. In November, the anchor shared her little boy threw a toy train at her and that the "pointy edge" hit her in the eye. In fact, she said it tore her retina. The journalist said she even lost vision in her right eye about 24 hours later.
"It was so blurry from, not to get too gross, but there was so much blood inside the eye that it completely blocked my vision," she explained to her co-hosts two weeks ago. "It's like putting Vaseline on a lens. I just couldn't see anything."
Guthrie said even her doctors "couldn't see" or "couldn't tell" the nature of the injury at first. However, they were later able to reassess.
"They're essentially trying to weld back this tear in the retina very carefully and really trying so hard to avoid the retina detaching and avoid having to do a major surgery," she said in late November. "Actually, on Monday, they kind of rushed me into this emergency procedure that I wasn't expecting. And at first, they didn't think it had worked and it looked like I was going to have to have this surgery, but now it's looking more hopeful."
According to Today, Guthrie underwent laser treatments on the eye and hoped to avoid the surgery.
Despite it all, Guthrie still hosted the broadcast of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"I'm not supposed to, like, jump up and down or anything because it's kind of, like, literally hanging by a thread," she said two weeks ago. "But I'm very positive because I think it's going to be OK."
Get well soon, Savannah!
(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?