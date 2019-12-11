Do we have a new Slade Smiley on our hands? It seems The Real Housewives of Orange County dating pool is pretty small—just wait until you hear who Shannon Beador brought as a date to Vicki Gunvalson's engagement party.

No, it's not Slade, who dated Jo De La Rosa, was connected to Lauri Waring Peterson and is now with Gretchen Rossi, but Duff Evans, the one-time partner of Tammy Knickerbocker. You may recall Tammy was a main cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County in seasons two and three. She went on to appear as a guest star in seasons four, five, six and 10. Anyway, Shannon, who as of press time is dating John Janssen, brought Duff to Vicki's engagement party.

In the sneak peek of the season 14 finale below, she explains herself.