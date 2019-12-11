Congratulations are in order for Greta Thunberg.

The 16-year-old climate activist has been named TIME's 2019 Person of the Year. According to the magazine, she is the youngest person to ever receive the honor. In fact, the publication states it's never given the title to a teenager before Thunberg. Up until this point, Charles Lindbergh, who was named TIME's 1927 Person of the Year at age 25, was the youngest recipient.

"That Thunberg is the youngest individual ever named TIME's Person of the Year says as much about the moment as it does about her," TIME editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal writes. "The 92-year-old franchise is rooted in the so-called Great Man theory of history, the notion that powerful individuals shape the world. Historically that has meant people who worked their way up the ladders of major organizations and were at home in the corridors of power. But in this moment when so many traditional institutions seem to be failing us, amid staggering inequality and social upheaval and political paralysis, we are seeing new kinds of influence take hold. It is wielded by people like Thunberg, leaders with a cause and a phone who don't fit the old rubrics but who connect with us in ways that institutions can't and perhaps never could."