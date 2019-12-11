My, my, my, how the tables have turned.

Harry Styles served as the guest host of The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, and in a delightful surprise, he hosted a segment of "Carpool Karaoke!" And his guest was none other than James Cordenhimself. (Styles previously appeared on the hilarious sing-along series in 2017.)

Donning a metallic pink shirt with black pants and suspenders, the "Lights Up" singer picked up his fellow Brit and together, they made their way to work. Rather than singing right away, Styles opted to ask the Cats star to give him some hosting tips.

"Well, a big thing is you've got to make your guests feel comfortable," the host shared. "A lot of that is feigning enthusiasm. Do you know what I mean? So, even if a guest tells a story that isn't that funny, it is." Then Corden had Styles say the first thing that came to his mind, which he would respond to with said feigned enthusiasm.