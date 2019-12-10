Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

E! News has confirmed that Disney+ has finally found its lead for the upcoming Home Alone reboot on the streaming platform! According to reports, Jojo Rabbit breakout star Archie Yates will be starring in the reboot of the classic film.

Variety also reports that the young actor will "not be playing the iconic Kevin McCallister, but a new character in a similar premise to the original franchise."

As fans may recall, Macaulay Culkin played the role of McCallister in the original 1990 film.

Further, the publication reports that Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actress Ellie Kemperand comedian Rob Delaney will also star alongside Yates. Although initially they were thought to play Yates' parents in the Disney+ reboot, it looks like they might be playing different roles in the film.

Back in August, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Disney+ would be rebooting the 1990 film for the streaming service, per NBC News. The announcement was met with mixed feelings on social media but many others are ready for the nostalgia and to relive Home Alone even if in a different light.