The Masked Singer Unmasks the Tree

And then there were five.

For the first time tonight, all six of the remaining Masked Singer contestants performed all in one group and even shared the stage together before unmasking yet another singer.

That singer ended up being the Tree, the jazzy funny lady who turned out to be none other than Ana Gasteyer, singer of her own jazz Christmas album, an alum of A Christmas Story Live, who's also known for the the classic Schweddy Balls sketch on Saturday Night Live. She was also a customer of the Soup Nazi on Seinfeld, and played Elphaba in Wicked, which were both parts of the clues.

In fact, she starred alongside Ken Jeong in A Christmas Story, so he was suitably mad at himself when he discovered who was under the Tree mask.