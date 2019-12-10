Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 7:01 PM
Getty Images
Beyoncé's father Mathew Knowles is opening up about the "poor decision" he made in the early aughts that allegedly affected his daughter and Kelly Rowland during their Destiny's Child days.
During a sit-down video interview with Vlad TV, to promote his latest book, the 67-year-old talent manager and businessman claimed that Beyoncé and Kelly were victims of sexual harassment by two members of the group Jagged Edge. Knowles alleged the sexual harassment took place when the two groups were on a joint tour in the early 2000s.
However, in the interview, the 67-year-old didn't name the alleged perpetrators.
"Now, remember the girls are minors," Knowles began explain during the interview. "They're 16-years-old... the guys are 21 and 22-years-old. I have a fiduciary duty with minors, by the law, there's a certain way I have to manage that."
"I got a call from Kelly and Beyoncé... saying that they were constantly being harassed by two of the members in Jagged Edge," he continued. "I couldn't have that. I literally had to put the guys off the bus in Baton Rouge, LA. That began all of this drama."
Before Vlad wrapped things up, he asked the talent manager how he handled a group of men trying to "sleep" with his daughter. "We won't talk about that on camera," the businessman said.
Knowles claimed the "drama" took place around the time that Destiny's Child members LaTavia Roberson and LaToya Luckett decided to get their own representation.
"An attorney called me out-of-the-blue to tell me that I would be getting a certified letter... to tell me that, at this point, that he was now on an interim basis managing LaTavia and LaToya," he shared. "And that they would finally go and search for a final manager, but for now he was the interim manager."
As of right now, Beyoncé, Kelly or members from Jagged Edge have yet to address Knowles' claims about sexual harassment taking place during their joint tour.
E! News has reach out to all parties' reps for comment.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?